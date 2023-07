Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

BREAKING | Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Nepal's first lady was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she was feeling unwell earlier. The hospital authorities said she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder.

