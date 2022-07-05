Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, and minister test COVID-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : AP. Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post that she tested COVID-19 positive on Monday.

Highlights Singapore President Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin tested positive for COVID

Tan Chuan-Jin took an rapid antigen test before parliamentary sitting and it came back positive

Over the last 28 days, Singapore has reported 1,40,965 COVID infections

COVID-19 news updates : Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister Edwin Tong have tested positive for COVID-19.

Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday, “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.”

Tan, 53, also, in a post on Monday, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Straits Times.

Tan took a rapid antigen test before Monday’s (July 4) parliamentary sitting and it came back positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting.

Image Source : HALIMAH YACOB (FACEBOOK GRAB) Facebook post of Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

Writing in his post, Speaker Tan said, “Hope the symptoms would be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it’s your turn to do so.”

It was also revealed in Monday’s Parliament sitting that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Tong, 52, too was down with COVID-19.

Over the last 28 days, Singapore has reported 140,965 COVID infections.

To date, 1,473,180 infections and 1,419 COVID-linked deaths have been reported in the country since the outbreak of the infectious disease in 2019.

ALSO READ: Paradigm shift in online learning post-Covid era helping unprivileged kids to rewrite their destiny

ALSO READ: Tesla’s Q2 sales drop amid problems of supply chain, COVID-19 pandemic

Latest World News