Singapore urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan amid rising tension India launched missiles on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 (Tuesday) terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that had left 26 civilians dead.

Singapore:

Amid rising tensions in the region following the April 22 (Tuesday) terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India and to Pakistan.

"In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India," the statement read.

The advisory further said that Singaporeans must exercise all cautions for their safety, including e-registering with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Singaporeans in India and Pakistan advised to remain vigilant

"Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg," the advisory read.

The advisory further provided contact details for the embassy and consulates, should anyone require their assistance.

"Singaporeans in India and Pakistan who require consular assistance should contact: High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi- Address: E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021, 24-hour duty mobile phone: +91-981-020-3595, Landline: +91-11-4600-0800, Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg".

Helpline numbers to use in case of emergency

"Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai- 17-A North Boag Road, T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017, Tamil Nadu. 24hour duty mobile phone: +91-984-003-3136, Landline: +91-44-2815-8207, Email: singcon_maa@mfa.sg"."Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai- 152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-02. 24hour duty mobile phone: +91-829-103-2836, Landline: +91-22-6150-2900. Email: singcon_bom@mfa.sg" the advisory read.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, defence officials said on Wednesday (May 7).