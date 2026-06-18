Sikh caretaker couple shot dead inside Gurdwara in Pakistan; Akal Takht and BJP condemn incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan):

A Sikh caretaker couple was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a gurdwara in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, prompting strong condemnation from political and religious leaders. The incident took place in Babu Mohallah in Mardan district, around 60 kilometres from Peshawar.



According to police, the attackers entered the gurdwara and opened fire, killing Jagannath and his wife, Asma Wanti, on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Mardan District Police Officer Masood Ahmed said an investigation has been launched to determine the motive behind the attack. Police teams are working to identify and arrest those responsible.

Incident sparks anger

The killings have sparked concern among the Sikh community and political representatives. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Suresh Kumar strongly criticised the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers. He urged police to show meaningful progress in the case within 24 hours.

Kumar said it was troubling that such an attack could occur despite the presence of police and security personnel in the area. He also called for a fair and transparent investigation into all aspects of the case.

Expressing concern over the handling of evidence, Kumar questioned the manner in which CCTV material was collected from the crime scene. He alleged that the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) was removed carelessly, raising doubts about the preservation of key evidence.

The lawmaker urged senior police officials, including the District Police Officer, Regional Police Officer and Inspector General of Police, to closely monitor the investigation and take action against any officials found negligent.

Lawmaker announces protest

He warned that peaceful demonstrations would be organised in Mardan, Peshawar and Islamabad if the investigation fails to make significant progress or if the suspects remain at large.

Meanwhile, police said special investigation teams have been formed and inquiries are being carried out from multiple angles. Officials added that forensic techniques and modern technology are being used to trace the attackers.

Akal Takht Jathedar, BJP condemn killing

The murders have also drawn criticism from Sikh religious leaders and Indian politicians. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh condemned the killings and called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi to take immediate action against those responsible and ensure strict punishment.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also criticised the Pakistan government, accusing it of failing to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities in the country.

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