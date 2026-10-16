'Significant remorse': Toddler by her side, UAE royal seen passed out on London street after heavy cocaine use

An Emirati royal was found unconscious on a west London street after taking cocaine in the days before the incident, while a young child in her care was left unattended nearby.

Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, was discovered slumped against railings on June 13, near an unconscious man, as a barefoot toddler played close to the road.

Al Nahyan, who is part of Abu Dhabi’s royal family through marriage, pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that members of the public found her unconscious and intervened after noticing the child alone near moving traffic. The toddler was looked after by passers-by until police arrived, The Times reported.

When Al Nahyan regained consciousness, she reportedly asked: "This is not a slaughter house, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?"

Unattended toddler beside passed-out royal

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour told the court that members of the public had noticed the unattended child, who was without shoes and near a scooter on the street. Concerned about the toddler’s proximity to traffic, they stepped in to ensure the child’s safety.

An unresponsive man was also found on the pavement nearby.

Police discovered drug paraphernalia on Al Nahyan when they searched her, although no illegal substances were recovered.

The court was told that Al Nahyan receives a monthly allowance of £8,000. She has since been admitted to the Priory clinic in Woking, Surrey, for treatment for drug addiction.

Lawyer says Mahrash trying to overcome addiction

Defending Al Nahyan, Stephen Vullo KC told the court that she had not taken drugs on the day she was found unconscious but was extremely tired after using cocaine in the preceding days.

He said she had expressed "significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction".

Vullo told the court that Al Nahyan intended to complete a three-month treatment programme, after which she planned to rent a property in the Guildford area and continue treatment as a day patient while attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

"She made a grave mistake that day and she knows it," he said.

Sentencing Al Nahyan, Judge Mr Justice Johnson KC said the situation could have had far more serious consequences had members of the public not intervened.

He warned that the child could have run away, become lost, been taken or harmed by a stranger, or suffered distress upon seeing Al Nahyan and her companion unconscious in the street.

The judge imposed a two-year community order requiring rehabilitation and fined Al Nahyan a total of £6,114.

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