Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 space mission launch delayed for 6th time, no new date in sight This is the sixth postponement of the mission, which was originally set to launch on May 29 and has faced multiple delays through June.

New Delhi:

NASA has once again delayed the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as one of its four-member crew. Initially scheduled for Sunday, June 22, the launch has now been postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.

"A decision has been made to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and a new launch date will be targeted in the coming days," Axiom Space said in a statement on Friday.

ISS repairs prompt latest delay

The latest delay comes as NASA continues to evaluate the condition of the ISS, particularly following recent repairs to the rear section of the Zvezda service module.

“Because of the space station’s interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data,” the statement added.

Sixth delay since original launch date

This marks the sixth time the Axiom-4 mission has been delayed. Originally planned for May 29, the launch was successively pushed to June 8, June 10, June 11, June 19, and June 22. The postponements have been attributed to various technical and environmental issues, including delays in Falcon 9 rocket readiness, unfavourable weather conditions, a liquid oxygen leak, and a technical fault in the space station’s service module.

What is the Axiom-4 mission?

The Axiom-4 mission is notable for including astronauts from India, Hungary, and Poland, symbolising a renewed presence for these nations in human spaceflight.

For India, the mission carries particular importance as it will make Shubhanshu Shukla the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984.

The mission will launch aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and marks a growing collaboration between NASA and the Indian space sector.