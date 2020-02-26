Image Source : PTI Shortage of masks in Bahrain as COVID-19 cases rise

With Bahrain reporting positive cases of novel coronavirus, there is a shortage of protective masks in the country, according to reports reaching here. Bahrain has a good number of Indians living there, of which the Kerala population is sizeable. And with reports of the shortage emanating from there, concerns are rising among the relatives and friends here.

The Bahrain government has given a holiday for all educational institutions for two weeks. Meanwhile, authorities in Kerala have said that they will be only glad to send the supplies of masks, but a state government will be unable to undertake the task directly. Authorities said that the Indian Embassy in Bahrain should inform the Indian government and lend the help.

ALSO READ | China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to over 2,700 amidst signs of slowdown

ALSO READ | 1st US soldier infected with coronavirus as South Korean cases jump again