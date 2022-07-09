Shinzo Abe death: Quad leaders mourn demise of former Japanese Prime Minister

Shinzo Abe death news updates : The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) have expressed shock at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the White House said on Friday.

"We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries," the statement read.

According to the White House, Abe played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Our hearts are with the people of Japan- and Prime Minister Kishida- in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe's memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region," the statement read.

Know details of Abe's killing:

Abe, 67, was assassinated during a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara on Friday. Police arrested a suspect for the shooting identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City.

Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to express his deep condolences on the tragic and violent shooting death of former Prime Minister Abe.

"The President underscored that he and the American people stand with the Prime Minister and the people of Japan in their time of mourning," the White House readout said.

Biden noted the importance of Abe's enduring legacy with his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the establishment of the QUAD meetings of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

"The President noted our unwavering confidence in the strength of Japan's democracy and the two leaders discussed how Abe Shinzo's legacy will live on as we continue the important task of defending peace and democracy," the White House said.

India also expressed sadness over the demise of the former Japanese Prime Minister as the government conveyed its condolences to his family, friends and the people of Japan.

"Abe was a visionary leader and statesman, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity. He left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people across the world," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to his "dear friend" late ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe who was shot during an election campaign in the Western Japanese city of Nara.

PM Modi in a blog "My Friend, Abe San" said, "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend." As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on Saturday throughout India.

Abe was one of the architects of the Quad, the US, India, Japan and Australia alliance aimed at countering China’s growing influence and military might. The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders vowed to honour Abe’s memory by “redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region” and added that their hearts are with the people of Japan and with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in their moment of grief.

Public broadcaster NHK said police have arrested Nara resident 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who allegedly used a handmade gun to shoot Abe, a tragedy that has shocked Japan which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

Condolences poured in from leaders around the world over the tragic killing of Abe. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply saddened by Abe’s "horrific killing”, calling it an "act that has profoundly shocked Japanese society in a country with one of the lowest rates of gun crime.”

A statement issued by the UN chief’s spokesperson said Abe will be remembered as a staunch defender of multilateralism, respected leader, and supporter of the United Nations.

“The Secretary-General recalls Shinzo Abe’s commitment to promoting peace and security, championing the Sustainable Development Goals and advocating for universal health coverage. As the longest-serving Prime Minister, he was dedicated to reviving his country’s economy and serving the people of Japan,” it added.

The UN Secretary-General expressed his deep condolences to Abe’s family and the people and Government of Japan.

Permanent Representatives and diplomats of the 15 nations of the UN Security Council, before their meeting on the situation in the Middle East, stood up to observe a minute of silence in the memory of and to pay their respects to Abe and the former President of Angola José Eduardo dos Santos, who passed away in Spain.

Brazil’s Ambassador to the UN Ronaldo Costa Filho, the current President of the Council, said at the outset of the meeting that on behalf of the Security Council, he expresses “our sadness and shock” at the "senseless assassination” of Abe. He also extended the Council’s sadness over Santos's passing.

“The members of the Security Council express their condolences and deepest sympathy” to the families of Abe and Santos and to the governments and people of Japan and Angola “on their tragic losses,” Filho said.

Japan will begin its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from January 1, 2023, the 12th time that Tokyo will be in the Council as an elected member since joining the UN in 1956, more than any other UN Member State. Japan will begin its tenure on the UNSC as President of the Council for the month of January.

(With agencies inputs)