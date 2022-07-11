Japan's ruling party LDP wins majority in polls held after Shinzo Abe's asssassination

Follow us on Image Source : AP Fumio Kishida, center, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), speaks after placing a red paper rose on an LDP candidate's name, to indicate a victory in the upper house election, at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Shinzo Abe assassination: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-Komeito coalition power in the Upper House elections, held just two after the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Abe was gunned down in Nara city in western Japan on Friday, while he was delivering a campaign speech. The coalition secured 76 seats and retained the majority. Upon securing the win, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said, "I was determined to go through with this election at all costs."

According to The Japan Times, after the sweeping win, Kishida does not need to go to the polls for three years, giving him a free hand to advance his policy agenda. Kishida now faces questions like where he will direct his political capital: his flagship "new capitalism" fiscal initiatives aimed at the redistribution of wealth; diplomacy and national security; or toward inflation and other economic issues, which emerged as top voter concerns ahead of the election.

"I am determined to achieve results as part of my 'new capitalism' economic model, which is aimed primarily at revitalizing the economy," Kishida said. "At the same time, I will take a step-by-step approach to continue our work on diplomacy, security and constitutional revision," he added.

After nine months in office, and having faced both the omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine, Sunday's victory is likely to mark a new beginning for Kishida's administration, according to The Japan Times.

The LDP leader also said he is considering when to hold a Cabinet reshuffle following the election. Media reports say he may carry it out in September. Looking at the ongoing war in Ukraine and its economic consequences, the parties' main plan was to address rising prices and boost the economy, as well as their stance on the issue of Japan reinforcing its defence capabilities.

(With ANI Inputs)

