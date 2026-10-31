Shifting uranium stockpile abroad, reopening Hormuz within 7 days: Inside the draft US-Iran peace proposal

Iran could transfer the stockpile of its highly enriched uranium to a mutually agreed third country or reduce its enrichment levels under the preliminary draft framework aimed at ending the conflict with the United States (US). Also, it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz for maritime traffic within seven days of initial understanding between Tehran and Washington.

According to a report by Al Arabiya English, the direct negotiations could happen take place in Qatar's Doha instead of Türkiye's Istanbul, and China could potentially act as a guarantor for the agreement's implementation and sustainability.

It stated that the Iran's potential move to transfer the enriched uranium and opening the Hormuz would be matched by clearly defined US measures to ease sanctions, blockades and economic restrictions on the Middle East nation. The outlet also reported that an independent verification mechanism would assess compliance before each subsequent phase of implementation.

"Neither side would be required to make substantial concessions without receiving corresponding, independently verifiable commitments," the Al Arabiya English reported. "A dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor parties would address delays or violations to help prevent renewed military escalation."

Trump defends Iran war ahead of midterms

Iran's nuclear programme is the most contentious issue between the two sides. Under President Donald Trump, the US has been clear on Iran's programme: Tehran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. However, Iran has repeatedly assured that its nuclear programme is only for civilian use.

As the conflict continues to drag on, pressure has also mounted on Trump ahead of November 3 midterm elections. Trump's critics have blamed the Iran war for soaring diesel rates, but the Republican leader has defended his actions and said this helped in stopping Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

On Friday, he once again targeted his critics and claimed that Iran wants to talks and its economy is struggling. He even argued that the US has time, while Iran is struggling to pay its soldiers and the police.

"It's a war, but it's not a typical war. We've been there for seven months," he told reporters at the Oval Office of the White House. "We're spending very little money, relatively speaking. I heard somebody say, you're spending money. I said, well, any money we spent, we've more than made up for in a place called Venezuela, like by 10 times."

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