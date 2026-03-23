Shia leaders slam Pakistan Army Chief Munir's 'go to Iran' remark, allege he works for US and Israel

Islamabad:

Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army chief, has come under sharp criticism following remarks made during an iftar meeting with Shia clerics in Rawalpindi. Munir reportedly told members of the Shia community to “go to Iran” if they sympathise with people there, a statement that many in Pakistan have condemned as insulting and inflammatory.

The clerics emphasised that Shias are an integral part of Pakistan and not outsiders. They reminded Munir of the community's contributions to the country's creation.

Responding strongly, Allama Syed Sibtain Haider Sabzwari, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, said the remarks amounted to a threat against the Shia community and unnecessarily involved the Army in a sensitive issue. He further accused Munir of acting at the behest of the US and Israel, adding that it would be more appropriate for him to leave Pakistan instead rather than asking Shia clerics to do so.

Notably, the Shia community constitutes a significant portion of Iran’s population. Pakistan, however, is a Sunni majority state. Munir’s warning came amid protests in Pakistan against American and Israeli actions toward Iran.

Members of the Shia community took to the streets following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several people were killed when security forces cracked down on the protests.

Shias regard the Ayatollah’s seat as their Supreme Religious Guide (Marja-e-Taqlid), whose fatwas and guidance influence their daily religious, social and political life.

About war situation in Middle East

In a major development, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he was in productive talks with Iran to cease hostilities in the Middle East. He also said instructions had been given to the Department of War to avoid attacking Tehran’s energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Trump issued a 48‑hour ultimatum to Iran to either fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its key energy infrastructure.