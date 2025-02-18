Sheikh Hasina vows political comeback, calls Muhammad Yunus 'unfit' to govern Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has reportedly defended the police action during last year's protests in Bangladesh as she claimed those who were killed during the July-August student protests did not perish due to police firing.

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh PM who was ousted from power last year, has vowed a political comeback as she slammed the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. According to media reports, she has accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of being ‘guilty’ of violence and injustice in Bangladesh. She also added that she will return and ensure that victims' families get their due justice. She added, "I shall help each and every victim's family and ensure their killers face the law in Bangladesh. I shall return. Perhaps that's why Allah has kept me alive."

The ousted Bangladesh PM defended the police actions during last year's protests in Bangladesh as she claimed that those who were killed during the July-August student protests did not perish due to police firing, and if postmortems were conducted now, her claims would be proven right.

She said that the officers showed “maximum restraint” and took action only when they were attacked. Mentioning the Abu Sayed case, she said police personnel were killed as part of a "well-orchestrated plan."

She went on to claim that Mohammad Yunus was unfit to govern, as she stressed that Yunus himself admitted that he was "unable to run the country" yet he continues on this path. Hasina tried to substantiate her allegations, saying, "The attack on government installations and officers shows his inefficiency.”

