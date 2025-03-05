Sheikh Hasina to face trial for 'crimes against humanity' whether present physically or in absentia: Yunus Yunus also said that he has received no formal response from India over Sheikh Hasina's extradition request. Last year, India confirmed receiving the 'note verbale' regarding the same request.

Bangladesh interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has warned deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying she will stand trial for "crimes against humanity," according to local media reports. Yunus, in an interview with UK-based Sky News, said that Dhaka had sent "formal letters" to India seeking Hasina's extradition but received "no official response" from New Delhi.

"A trial will be taking place. Not only against her, but also all the people associated with her - her family members, her clients, or associates," Yunus said.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina, 77, along with several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide.". Notably, Bangladesh has issued two arrest warrants for her.

Yunus insists that Hasina will face the court

Last year, India confirmed receiving the 'note verbale' or diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi but refrained from commenting on it. However, Yunus insisted that the former PM would face the court, whether physically present in Bangladesh or in absentia, in India.

Hasina has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

What are the charges on Hasina?

While Hasina is accused of using her security forces and police to oversee the abduction, torture, and murder of hundreds of activists, she denies the allegations and says she's being politically persecuted. Hasina, her close aides, and many of those accused of overseeing a network of as many as 800 secret jails have fled Bangladesh, the agency said.

Along with Hasina, the military, and police are also accused of a violent crackdown on protesters in July and August, which the UN estimates killed as many as 1,400 people in the days before the former prime minister fled.

Yunus, who assumed office on August 8, in the past claimed that about 1,500 people, including students and workers, were killed, while 19,931 others were wounded during the protest against the Hasina government.

(With inputs from AP)

