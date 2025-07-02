Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in prison by International Crimes Tribunal Earlier in June, the ICT formally charged Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity related to her alleged role in orchestrating a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests during July and August 2024.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison on Wednesday by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a contempt of court case. The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, according to reports by The Dhaka Tribune. This marks the first time Hasina, ousted from office and living in exile, has been convicted since fleeing Bangladesh nearly a year ago.

Alongside Hasina, Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha was also sentenced to two months in prison in the same case, highlighting the tribunal’s ongoing efforts to address charges linked to recent unrest.

Charges of crimes against Humanity and uprising crackdown

Earlier in June, the ICT formally charged Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity related to her alleged role in orchestrating a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests during July and August 2024. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and his team accused Hasina of being the chief instigator behind the systemic attack on mass protests against her government.

The protests, which erupted into widespread violence, saw curfews imposed and an intense government response. According to a UN rights office report, approximately 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15, 2024, during retaliatory violence that extended even after the regime’s collapse.

Dramatic fall from power and exile in India

On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister amid mounting protests and political instability. She vacated her official residence in Dhaka and fled the country, first landing at a Border Security Force helipad in Agartala, India, after a helicopter flight that circled Indian airspace for some time. Subsequently, she was transported to New Delhi, where she currently resides in a secure safe house.

The dramatic exit followed weeks of unrest, with protestors defying curfew orders and demanding change. Hasina’s departure marked the end of the Awami League’s long-standing grip on power and ushered in a turbulent political period for Bangladesh.

Hasina denies all allegations

Despite the serious charges, Hasina has denied all accusations. Speaking through her defense lawyer, Amir Hossain, she stated her intention to present arguments aimed at securing her discharge from these allegations. However, with the sentencing handed down by the ICT, her legal battles are set to continue while she remains in exile.

The developments underscore ongoing tensions in Bangladesh as the country grapples with the aftermath of political upheaval and seeks accountability for the violent events of 2024.