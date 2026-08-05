Sheikh Hasina's son says Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern border

Dhaka:

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed on Wednesday said that what should concern New Delhi most is that Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern border and raised concerns over the role of foreign intelligence agencies in Bangladesh. Addressing an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia in Delhi, Wazed also questioned the death toll reported in connection with the July-August 2024 protests in Bangladesh. He pointed the pointing to differences between figures cited by the United Nations and those cited by the previous administration headed by Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh today is a failed state: Sajeeb Wazed

“Bangladesh today is a failed state, there is no law and order in the country today and political killings have been legalised in Bangladesh since August 2024,” Sajeeb Wazed Joy said.

"First of all, you have heard again and again about the deaths during July on this protest of 2024. You have various counts on the numbers. You have the UN number of 1,400, whereas the government number is 800-something. Who are these additional 600 people? Where did the UN get those names?" he asked.

How can you have blanket legal protection for killings by anyone: Sajeeb Wazed

In the virtual interaction with the media in Delhi, Sajeeb Wazed said, "First of all, you have heard it again and again that about the deaths during July on this protest of 2024. You have various counts on the numbers. You have the UN number of 1,400, whereas the government number is 800 something. Who are these additional 600 people? Where did the UN get those names? Our party has written to the UN. Our lawyers have written to the UN again and again. And today the UN has not provided any names. But more importantly, the UN only covers a period up to August 15 of 2024, but we know that the deaths continue, and what is most alarming, and this is something that I believe that the Press, the international Press, should really pay attention to. The Yunus regime, one of the first things they did was pass an Ordinance which became law, called the Indemnity Bill, indemnifying all the protesters, everyone, blanket immunity, protecting them from any prosecution for any killings, that includes killings of civilians, that includes killings of our party members, and that includes killings of police officers....This is unprecedented. How can you have blanket legal protection for killings by anyone, especially killing the Police officers? This is unprecedented. This is completely against all human rights, against all norms of decency."

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