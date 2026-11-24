Dhaka:

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is planning to return to her country from exile in India on December 16, which is celebrated as Victory Day to mark Bangladesh's independence following its war with Pakistan. Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her to step down, bringing her 15-year rule to an end.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on the uprising, during which hundreds of protesters were killed. She has rejected the verdict and said she is prepared to fight the case if she returns to Bangladesh.

Hasina asks Tarique Rahman to arrange flight

In a statement issued on Tuesday announcing her planned return, Hasina urged Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her travel on Bangladesh's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and facilitate the necessary travel documentation.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali said in the statement.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th," he added.

December 16 is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country's emergence as an independent nation.

Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport and national identity card

The announcement comes weeks after Hasina sought a fresh Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) to facilitate her return. Her previous documents were revoked after she fled to India in August 2024.

In a letter emailed to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Hasina, through her counsel, requested the Acting High Commissioner to take the necessary steps to issue new travel and identity documents.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, following a student-led uprising that led to the collapse of her government.

Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years before being ousted in August 2024. Her Awami League government faced allegations of widespread human rights violations and suppression of political dissent.

(With AP inputs)

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