Sheikh Hasina indicted for mass killing in student protest crackdown, trial to begin in absentia Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina has been indicted for mass killings in a student protest crackdown, with her trial set to begin in absentia amid growing legal and diplomatic tensions.

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, is set to face trial in absentia after the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) formally indicted her on Sunday for her alleged role in the violent suppression of student-led protests last year. The charges include mass killing and several other grave offenses, significantly escalating Hasina’s legal challenges nearly a year after her government’s fall from power.

Trial to proceed without Hasina's presence

The tribunal, in its Sunday proceedings, accepted the charges filed by the prosecution and announced that the trial against Hasina will begin in her absence. Alongside Hasina, two other high-profile figures — former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and then-Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun — have also been named in the case.

While Al-Mamun is currently in custody and will be tried in person, the tribunal issued fresh arrest warrants against Hasina and Kamal, both of whom are reportedly outside Bangladesh.

10 months after power exit, legal firestorm intensifies

The indictment comes approximately ten months after Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted following massive student demonstrations on August 5, 2024. The tribunal stated, “We take cognizance of the charges,” after the prosecution detailed the alleged brutal clampdown ordered by Hasina and her administration.

Legal analysts say the move signals a decisive step by the interim government and judicial authorities to hold former leaders accountable for alleged abuses of power.

Historic first: Tribunal proceedings televised live

In an unprecedented move in Bangladesh’s judicial history, Sunday’s tribunal session was broadcast live on national television. Observers believe this was a calculated message aimed at Sheikh Hasina, who is reportedly residing in India under temporary asylum.

“This is about both transparency and psychological pressure,” a political commentator noted. “The live broadcast was meant to show that the legal process is real, serious, and relentless.”

India's role under scrutiny amid extradition demand

The development also places India in a diplomatic quandary. The Bangladesh interim government had earlier issued a diplomatic note requesting Hasina’s extradition from India. While Indian authorities have acknowledged receipt of the note, they have refrained from making any public statement on the matter so far.

International observers are closely watching how India responds, as the case could influence regional political dynamics and bilateral relations.

Ongoing legal challenges for the former PM

This is not the first time Sheikh Hasina has faced legal action since losing power. Several criminal cases have been initiated against her in the past months, but the ICT’s charges are by far the most serious. The tribunal’s mandate, typically reserved for crimes against humanity and war crimes, underscores the severity of the accusations.

As Bangladesh navigates this turbulent legal and political chapter, the former prime minister’s future remains uncertain — hinging not just on court proceedings, but also on complex international diplomacy.