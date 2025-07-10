Sheikh Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case in Bangladesh The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) indicted Sheikh Hasina by accepting charges of crimes against humanity filed against her in connection with a mass uprising in which hundreds of students were killed last year.

Dhaka:

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's deposed premier, was on Thursday formally indicted in a crimes against humanity case by the country's International Crimes Tribunal in connection with a mass uprising in which hundreds of students were killed last year.

A three-member panel, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, indicted Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on five charges. Hasina and Khan are being tried in absentia.

The tribunal opened the trial on June. 5 and had asked Hasina to appear before it. Authorities published newspaper advertisements asking Hasina, who has been in exile in India, and Khan to appear before the tribunal. Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her Awami League government was toppled last year.

Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to 6 months in prison

Last week, Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison in absentia in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). It marks the first time that the 77-year-old Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office in August last year.

According to news agency PTI, a UN rights office report, up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 last year as Hasina’s government ordered a security crackdown on protesters.

Most leaders of the Awami League and ministers and several officials of the past regime were arrested or were on the run at home and abroad as the interim government initiated their trial for brutal actions to tame the uprising last year, which led to the toppling of the nearly 16-year Awami League regime on August 5 and forced Hasina to leave the country for India, reports PTI.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Bangladesh again urges India to extradite Sheikh Hasina: 'Act with conscience, moral clarity'

Also Read: Leaked audio claims Sheikh Hasina ordered 'shoot on sight' amid Bangladesh protests: Report