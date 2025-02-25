Shehbaz Sharif faces risks of 'name forfeiture' as India's growth trajectory trounces Pakistan's aspirations India, in recent years, has maintained a healthy growth trajectory, while Pakistan has been facing economic doldrums, with a severe balance of payments crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's PM, has vowed to leave India behind in terms of progress, or else he is open to forfeiting his name. Sharif, who appeared to have gotten carried away, became animated in his speech during his recent visit to Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan's Punjab province. In his speech, Sharif said, "We will work day and night to ensure the situation in Pakistan improves. The Almighty has always blessed Pakistan." The Pakistani PM, supposedly driven by a rush of blood, added, "My name won't be Shehbaz Sharif if, due to our efforts, Pakistan does not leave India behind."

However, it is to be noted that while India has maintained a healthy growth trajectory, Pakistan's economy has been in the doldrums in some previous years.

India vs Pakistan: Comparison between economies

According to EY, the size of the Indian economy is USD 4.06 trillion, which is just behind the US, China, Japan, and Germany. The nation is predicted to become the third-largest economy by FY28, overtaking both Japan and Germany. The year India surpasses Japan and Germany, its economy is slated to be USD 5.2 trillion. Currently, India's foreign reserves have soared to USD 635.721. Pakistan, on the other hand, with an economy size of almost USD 348.72, is the 43rd largest in terms of nominal GDP.

Growth projections for India, Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank projects the Pakistani economy to grow by 2,8 per cent in the year 2025, while India is likely to maintain a 7.2 per cent GDP growth. According to a report, as of 2024, India's GDP is around 10 times higher than Pakistan's GDP. The CEIC data shows Pakistan's foreign reserves to be at USD 15.9 in December 2024.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised cash-strapped Pakistan's economic outlook, downgrading its projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2025. On the other hand, the IMF has retained its growth projection for India at 6.5 per cent for FY26 and FY27.

India ahead of Pakistan in military prowess

As per Defence XP, India has a total number of 1.2 million active military personnel, while Pakistan has almost 6.5 active defence personnel.

India ranks as the fourth strongest military in the world, according to the Global Firepower Index, while Pakistan gets the 11th rank. It has 2,627 tanks with only 1,839 in the readiness stage. It maintains an aircraft fleet of 1,399, with only 979 in the readiness stage. India has 4,201 tanks in stock with 3,151 ready to take on the enemy.

The Indian Navy has also received a boost with 2 aircraft carriers. The Indian Air Force is undergoing modernisation, and the integration of Rafale has enhanced the nation's airpower. Moreover, the potential integration of F-35 stealth fighters will add features to the cap of India's airpower.

