Shehbaz Sharif faces ire at home as Pakistan joins Trump's peace board: 'His boot-polishing habit…'

Davos:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing massive backlash from the people of his own country after joining the US President Donald Trump-led “Board of Peace,” an initiative purportedly aimed at ensuring peace in Gaza.

Several political leaders and parties in Pakistan have strongly criticised Sharif’s decision, calling it poorly thought out and morally questionable.

Unilateral decision, says PTI

Rebuking the prime minister’s move, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated that such a significant foreign policy decision should not have been taken unilaterally. The party emphasised that the move required consultations with all major political stakeholders and thorough scrutiny by parliament before being finalised.

Former law minister slams move

Pakistan’s former law minister Babar Awan said Sharif had made a big mistake by accepting Trump’s offer and his habit of “boot-polishing” has caused significant damage to the nation.

“Sitting on some Board of Peace just to please Trump, without holding an international criminal like Netanyahu accountable for his war crimes, is treason against the Palestinian cause. This blunder is a defiance of Quaid-e-Azam’s command and a historic mistake. Shehbaz Sharif’s habit of boot-polishing has significantly damaged Pakistan,” he posted on X.

Under the agreement, Pakistan has to now send its force in Gaza and fight to disarm Hamas. Pakistan, which has often slammed Israel for attacks in Gaza, has ultimately decided to comply with Donald Trump’s to be in the US' good books. The people of Pakistan have strongly criticized Sharif for what they see as blatant hypocrisy, asserting that the latter was “selling” the country to the US.

Sharif trolled after being denied front seat

Sharif has also been trolled as he was not offered a front seat when Trump formally unveiled the inaugural charter of “peace deal” at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the video, he could be seen eagerly waiting for Trump to talk to him.