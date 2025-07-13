'Pakistan's nuclear programme not for aggression': Shehbaz Sharif on use of nukes during India-Pak conflict India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has dismissed the idea of a nuclear exchange with India during the recent conflict, stating that the country's nuclear programme is strictly for "peaceful activities and self-defence." Sharif made the comments while addressing a group of Pakistani students in Islamabad on Saturday.

55 Pakistanis were killed

Recalling the four-day military confrontation, Sharif said that 55 Pakistani citizens were killed during the Indian military strikes. However, he stressed that Pakistan retaliated with full force, showcasing its military strength.

When asked about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, Sharif replied, "Pakistan's nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and national defence, not for aggression."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sharif denies rumours of Zardari stepping down

Sharif also dismissed rumours that President Asif Ali Zardari might be forced to resign or that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir had aspirations to take over the presidency. Sharif called these reports "mere speculations".

"Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing," he told The News on Friday.

Sharif added that he, Zardari and Munir shared a relationship built on mutual respect.

The clarification followed interior minister Mohsin Naqvi’s statement on X on Thursday, in which he denounced the "malicious campaign" targeting Zardari, Sharif, and Munir. "We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign," said Naqvi, who is considered close to the top military leadership.

"I have categorically stated there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

