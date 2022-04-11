PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shebaz Sharif takes oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's brother and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) party chief Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday night. He was sworn in for the post by Acting President Sadiq Sajrani.

The oath-taking comes soon after the Pakistan Parliament on Monday elected unopposed Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the nation since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi was supposed to administer him the oath but couldn't do so because of sudden health ailments.

Shehbaz, 70, was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

"Sharif has secured 174 votes… and has been declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.

In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get the support of at least 172 lawmakers.

In his maiden address to the house as the prime minister, Shehbaz said that it was the first time in Pakistan's history that a no-confidence motion against a prime minister had been successful. "And good has prevailed over evil," he said. He said today is a "big day" for the entire nation as a "selected" prime minister has been sent home in a legal and constitutional manner.

