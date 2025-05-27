'If they hit us again, they will get it back worse': Tharoor warns Pak, affirms India's stand against terror Speaking about the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor underscored that terrorists sought to provoke communal tensions in India between Hindu and Muslim communities, which failed spectacularly.

Georgetown:

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with the Speaker of Guyana's National Assembly, and it conveyed India's message against terrorism. Later, Tharoor shared India's response to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, saying, "Our government gave such a response, but it did so in a very calibrated, measured, precise manner."

During a media interaction in Georgetown, Tharoor emphasised that India wants to be at peace, adding, "We want to remain in peace with strength, as your President said yesterday, not out of fear. We are not afraid that these people would hit us again. If they hit us again, they are going to get it back worse."

He further added, "All communities rallied around in a very united manner. In the briefings that the Indian govt and Indian military gave every day during these 4 days of conflict, two of the military officers who were doing the briefings were women officers, and one of them was a Muslim, which sent a clear message that this is not about Hindu-Muslim; this is about terrorism."

On the occasion, Speaker of the Parliament, Manzoor Nadir, said, "Guyana respects India for its democracy and its contributions to the Global South."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed.

