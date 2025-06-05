Shashi Tharoor-led delegation meets US Vice President JD Vance, discusses counter-terrorism efforts Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation arrived in the US after completing their visit to Brazil. In the US, the Indian parliamentarians will engage with key American stakeholders and brief them on Operation Sindoor.

The all-party delegation on global outreach over Operation Sindoor, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Thursday, met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC, and discussed a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation.

Tharoor-led the all-party delegation includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

Excellent meeting: Tharoor

He wrote on X, "Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership"

The all-party delegation reached the US after completing their visit to Brazil. Their purpose is to brief key US stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic effort launched to combat terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

JD Vance was in India when the Pahalgam attack happened

Notably, JD Vance and his family were in India when the horrific attack occurred in Pahalgam on April 22. He had strongly condemned the incident, describing it as "devastating and horrific."

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," the US Vice President had said.

