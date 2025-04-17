Sharp decline in Indian students heading to US: Key reasons why enrolment fell by 28 per cent The number of students going to the US for studies has declined due to several factors, including US President Donald Trump's hard stance on immigration. Notably, depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar is another major reason.

New Delhi:

Just as the new bill intended to scrap the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme was introduced in the US Congress, data shows that the number of Indian students in the US has seen a sharp decline of almost 28 per cent year-on-year in March 2025. The OPT programme allows international students, especially in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), to work in the US for up to three years after completing graduation.

What do the data reveal?

The bill, dubbed the Fairness for High-Skilled American Act 2025, says that the OPT programme gave an unfair advantage to foreign students over local students.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) data, maintained by the US Department of Homeland Security, hints at a major month-on-month decline in the number of Indian students.

Reasons for decline

Along with the potential termination of the OPT programme, other notable reasons for the decline in the number include the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. The annual expenses for a student in the US range from USD 25,000 to USD 45,000, making it hard for families to afford.

After US President Donald Trump came into power, the fear of deportation and stringent visa scrutiny is more intense than ever. Videos of arrests and deportations keep floating on social media, discouraging students from travelling to the US.

According to a tracker by Inside Higher Ed, over 80 universities have reported revoked visas. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed recently that at least 300 visas were revoked, as he stressed that actions were taken only against those undertaking activities that hurt US interests.

What about Indian students in other countries?

Overall, the number of Indian students looking to study abroad has declined, especially across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the top three destination countries, the Indian Express reports.

The data hints at a 25 per cent decline in the number of Indian students who received permits to study in these destinations.