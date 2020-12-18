India planning another surgical strike against us: Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Image Source : AP Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan seems to be still reeling from the impact of Indian Army's 2016 'surgical strike' on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). Speaking during a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has 'credible' information that India was planning another surgical strike.

Shah, who was on a two-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet the country's leadership, claimed that New Delhi was trying to seek approval from its 'partners' to go ahead with the military action.

ALSO READ: Security forces thwart infiltration attempt by 300 terrorists at launching pads of Pakistan

"An important development has cropped up... I've learned through our intelligence forces... that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Dawn.com quoted Qureshi, as saying.

"India is already trying to seek tacit approval from important players who they consider to be their partners," he added.

The Dawn reported quoting sources that the Pakistani Army has been put on high alert amid possible threat of a strike by Indian forces.

ALSO READ: India rejects Pakistan's list of terrorists involved in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month. Nineteen Indian soldiers died in the attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The Indian Air Force had conducted an airstrike on terror hideouts inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019. The action was in response to February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Latest World News