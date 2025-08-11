US: Several trapped under rubble after explosion at steel coking plant near Pittsburgh The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant started around 10:51 am and that it has transported five people. The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.

Pittsburgh:

An explosion at a US Steel coking plant near Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania has left several people trapped beneath the rubble on Monday. As per officials, emergency crews rushed to the scene at Clairton Coke Works and were working to free those caught in the debris. Abigail Gardner, communications director for Allegheny County, stated that there have been no confirmed fatalities so far.

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant started around 10:51 am (local time) and that it has transported five people. The agency did not provide any more details on those people transported and would only say it was an “active scene”.

The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.

More details to be added.

(With inputs from AP)