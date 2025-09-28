Several people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan; police say shooter is down The mass shooting, the police said, occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, which is 50 miles north of Detroit.

Washington:

Several people were shot at a Mormon church in Michigan on Sunday, said the police, while adding that the shooter is down. The mass shooting, the police said, occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, which is 50 miles north of Detroit.

"There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down," the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. "There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire."

"For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish," it said, while urging people to avoid the area.

3 killed in shooting in North Carolina

This comes a day after three people lost their lives man on a boat opened fire at a restaurant in North Carolina, killing three people and injuring several others. The death count may rise as one person who is hospitalised is "now clinging" for his life, as per officials.

The incident occurred at the American Fish Company, a popular restaurant in the Southport Yacht Basin area. The police, however, have not revealed the names of those who were killed in the incident.

According to the police, the shooting was a 'highly premeditated' attack, adding that the shooter was identified as Nigel Edge of Oak Island, who is "charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon." "We understand this suspect identifies as a combat veteran. He self-identifies. Injured in the line of duty is what he's saying, he suffers from PTSD," Police Chief Todd Coring said at a press conference on Sunday.