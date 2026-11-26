Cairo:

A devastating road accident on a highway surrounding Egypt's capital Cairo turned into a massive inferno on Wednesday after a fuel tanker crash triggered a fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others, authorities said. The blaze engulfed several vehicles, leaving more than two dozen cars and motorcycles burnt in the aftermath of the incident.

As per details, the accident occurred on the Ring Road, a major highway encircling Cairo, in the Waraq neighbourhood of Giza, which falls within the Greater Cairo region. The fire spread rapidly across vehicles caught in the crash, triggering a massive emergency response as rescue workers rushed to pull people trapped inside burning cars.

Massive fire engulfs vehicles on Cairo's Ring Road

Emergency teams and firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze as flames spread across vehicles at the crash site. Footage from the scene showed firefighters attempting to extinguish the fire while rescue personnel worked to evacuate people from the wreckage.

Hundreds of people gathered near the accident site in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a suburb of Cairo, as emergency operations continued. The extensive damage caused by the fire left several vehicles charred, while rescue teams worked to assist victims and clear the affected stretch of the highway. The Egyptian Health Ministry said at least 21 people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Earlier reports had put the number of injured at 25, but officials subsequently revised the figure to 21.

President el-Sissi expresses condolences, DNA tests underway

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor's office said DNA testing was being conducted to establish the identities of the victims.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured had been shifted to nearby hospitals and indicated that he would visit the accident site. Authorities also cautioned that the casualty figures were preliminary, raising the possibility of further changes as rescue operations and identification procedures continued.

Egypt's poor road safety record

The latest tragedy has once again drawn attention to Egypt's road safety challenges, with deadly traffic accidents claiming thousands of lives across the country every year. Speeding, deteriorating road conditions and inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations are among the major factors contributing to fatal crashes. In January this year, a multi-vehicle collision near the southern province of Beni Suef claimed 21 lives and left 16 others injured, underscoring the persistent risks faced by motorists on Egyptian roads.

(With inputs from AP)

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