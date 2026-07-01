Several killed after massive fire engulfs 10-storey apartment building in Belgium's Antwerp

New Delhi:

Several people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a 10-storey apartment building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The blaze started on the eighth floor of the residential building in Antwerp's Linkeroever neighbourhood. More than 200 people live in the apartment complex, prompting a major emergency response.

Large-scale evacuation underway

Emergency services rushed to the scene and launched rescue and evacuation operations as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Police said firefighters were battling the fire in difficult conditions due to its size and intensity. Several teams of first responders and police officers, including a specialised drone unit, were deployed to assist in the operation.

Residents in the surrounding area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed and switch off ventilation systems if necessary because of the thick smoke billowing from the building.

Cause of fire yet to be known

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people killed or whether others were injured.

Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, adding that more details will be released as the rescue operation and investigation continue.

The story is being updated...