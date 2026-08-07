Six killed, several injured as student goes on shooting spree in Thailand school before shooting himself dead

Bangkok:

A teenage student opened fire at a high school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province on Friday, killing three teachers and three students and injuring 15 others, police said.

The shooting took place at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, northwest of Bangkok, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Piwpan told The Associated Press. Piwpan later told Channel 3 that the suspected shooter was in serious condition and being treated at a hospital.

Two of the 15 injured victims were in critical condition, he said.

The student described as "troubled" by those known to him killed his grandparents with a handgun owned by his father before headed to his school to carry out the carnage.

Motive unknown, gun taken from family member

Police said the motive behind the shooting was still under investigation. The weapon used in the attack was believed to have been taken from a member of the student's family.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed condolences to the victims and their families and said he had instructed relevant officials to provide assistance and care to those affected.

Images from the scene taken about an hour after the shooting showed people gathered outside the school, comforting one another, while police officers and emergency responders moved through the premises.

Police said the student was suspected of opening fire at the school. Officers from the Plai Bang Police Station were dispatched to the campus after receiving reports of gunfire and moved to secure the area.

Authorities said the number of casualties remained preliminary as the response operation was underway. Police also urged members of the public not to livestream the incident while officers were dealt with the situation.

Second school shooting in Thailand this year

Friday's shooting was the second school shooting reported in Thailand this year.

In February, a 17-year-old allegedly stole a firearm from a police officer and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, killing a teacher, injuring a student and briefly holding hostages.

Thailand has witnessed several deadly mass shootings in recent years. These include a 2025 shooting at a Bangkok market that left five people dead, a 2023 attack at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok, and the 2022 daycare centre massacre in northeastern Thailand, in which 36 people, including 22 children, were killed.

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