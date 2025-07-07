72 dead as monsoon floods ravage Pakistan, fears of 2022 disaster resurface At least 72 people have died and over 130 injured across Pakistan after 10 days of intense monsoon rains triggered flash floods, collapsed homes and cut off highways. Authorities fear a repeat of the 2022 flood disaster as warnings grow and emergency alerts remain in place nationwide.

New Delhi:

At least 72 people have died and over 130 others have been injured across Pakistan in the past 10 days as intense monsoon rains unleash flash floods, damage homes and disrupt transport and power infrastructure. The fatalities recorded between June 26 and July 6 span all four provinces - Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued fresh warnings, urging authorities to remain on high alert as forecasts predict more rainfall this week.

The pattern of destruction mirrors past years. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most deaths were caused by roof and wall collapses, particularly in rural areas where homes are often built from mud bricks.

In cities like Karachi, Quetta and Hyderabad, stagnant water, broken drains and grid failures have disrupted life, with some low-lying neighbourhoods submerged for days. Residents have voiced concerns about potential outbreaks of dengue, cholera and other waterborne diseases.

In Balochistan, key highways have been cut off by landslides and flooded culverts. River levels in Swat remain critically high, and authorities warn that continued rainfall could trigger dangerous flash floods.

Tourists and residents have been advised to avoid hill stations, riverbanks and low-lying areas through the week. Local administrations in Gilgit-Baltistan and southern Sindh have been asked to activate emergency protocols.

Among the most heart-wrenching incidents was the loss of 17 members of a single family on July 1 in the Swat Valley.

The family had taken refuge on a rooftop near the riverbank despite visible signs of rising waters. A sudden flash flood swept them away. Viral footage showed some waving for help moments before the water surged. Only four survived. The remaining 13, including eight children, were found dead days later.

The incident triggered public outrage over slow rescue operations and lack of pre-emptive evacuations. Locals accused authorities of being under-equipped and late to respond despite flood warnings having been issued days earlier.

Why Pakistan is so exposed

Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions but remains among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Monsoons, once predictable and spread over months, are now arriving in erratic bursts with heavier downpours in shorter spans. Poor urban planning and crumbling rural infrastructure have made both cities and villages equally exposed.

The NDMA has warned that the current weather pattern, though not yet at historic levels, could spiral into a situation similar to the 2022 floods, which killed over 1,700 people and affected nearly 33 million.

While the scale of rainfall remains lower so far, officials say the underlying risks are growing. Poor drainage, unchecked construction in flood-prone zones, deforestation and rising temperatures are compounding the damage caused by even regular monsoon showers. Nearly two years after the devastating 2022 floods, more than 8 million people, mainly in Sindh and parts of southern Punjab, still lack reliable access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

With fresh flooding, stagnant water and damaged sewers, the risk of a public health crisis is mounting.

