Seven Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza blast targeting armoured vehicle, Hamas claims attack in Khan Younis Seven Israeli soldiers were killed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Tuesday after their armoured vehicle was hit by an explosive, the Israeli military said. Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for an ambush involving missiles and gunfire, but it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

Seven Israeli soldiers were killed on Tuesday when an explosive device struck their armored vehicle in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the Israeli military said on Wednesday. A military official, speaking on condition of anonymity following regulations, confirmed the fatalities and said the identities of six of the soldiers have been cleared for public release, while one name remains withheld. In a separate incident in the same area, the military said one Israeli soldier was seriously injured by gunfire on Tuesday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for an ambush on Israeli forces sheltering in a residential building in southern Gaza. According to a statement on its Telegram channel, fighters targeted the soldiers with a Yassin 105 missile and another projectile in the Khan Younis area, followed by machine-gun fire. It remains unclear whether this ambush is the same incident that killed the seven Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the Israeli military operation in the territory has killed 56,077 people since the conflict began nearly 21 months ago, following Hamas’s surprise cross-border attack on October 7, 2023. That attack killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and resulted in 251 hostages being taken. Some of the hostages have since been released through ceasefire agreements and other deals.

The death toll in Gaza, according to the ministry, includes at least 5,759 people killed since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians but states that more than half of those killed were women and children.

Israel maintains that it targets only Hamas militants and attributes civilian deaths to the group’s operations in densely populated urban areas. The Israeli military claims over 20,000 Hamas fighters have been killed, though it has not provided evidence. Hamas has not disclosed its combat losses.

