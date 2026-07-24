Seven explosions rock area near US military base in Iraq's Irbil, fires erupt, smoke seen rising

Baghdad:

A series of explosions broke out near a military base hosting US forces in northern Iraq, just hours after the US military said it had wrapped up its 13th night of strikes against Iran. As per reports, at least seven blasts occurred around 9:30 am local time in Irbil, capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and saw at least four plumes of black smoke rising from areas near or inside the base.

What did the US Central Command say?

US Central Command said the strikes were meant to further weaken Iran's ability to threaten civilian and commercial vessels moving through the region, part of Washington's push to regain control over the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that normally carries around a fifth of the world's oil and gas in peacetime. CENTCOM said the overnight strikes ended shortly before 5 am local time on Friday. Bahrain has activated its sirens, warning residents to shelter from detected incoming fire. Many other Gulf states have also come under frequent fire over the past week.

US-Iran war escalates

The blasts come as the US and Iran continue exchanging escalating strikes in a conflict that began over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported four people killed and nine injured in the latest US bombardment.

US continues to carry out strikes in Iran

US strikes hit a naval base belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard in the north of the country, according to Iranian semi-official outlets Fars and ISNA on Friday morning. Overnight blasts were also reported on Iran's Qeshm Island, home to stores of naval assets including drone boats Iran can deploy against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as in Isfahan province, which houses a major air base and one of Iran's nuclear sites.

Further strikes reportedly hit Iran's southwest Khuzestan province and southern Fars province. Iranian state media said four people were killed and five wounded in a US missile attack on the outskirts of Ahvaz, along the Karun River. An attack in Lorestan province, western Iran, injured two people, while two more were hurt in explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas, a key hub for both military supplies and trade cargo.

(With inputs from AP)

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