Senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed in Gaza airstrike by Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, appearing to confirm his death for the first time.

Speaking in parliament, Netanyahu named Sinwar among several Hamas leaders eliminated in recent Israeli operations. Mohammed Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the top Hamas commander believed to have masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Yahya was reportedly killed by Israeli forces last year.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.