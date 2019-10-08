Pakistan reopens 20 terror camps along LoC, security agencies on high alert

Image Source : PTI Pakistan reopens 20 terror camps along LoC

According to reports by the intelligence agencies, Pakistan has reactivated all the terror camps that it had temporarily shut down along the line of control. The development indicates the need for security agencies to brace themselves for an increase in infiltration attempts in the days to come. Among the installations, 18 training centres and 20 terror launch pads each with an average of 60 terrorists have been counted by the sources.

Earlier in September during his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned of an impending conflict between the two nuclear powers unless New Delhi reconsidered its move.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh had reported the presence of 200-300 terrorists in the state and an increase in cross-border firing aimed at pushing in more of them before the onset of winter.

According to recent intercepts, three top terror organisations -- the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad -- even met at an undisclosed location in Pulwama last week to decide on terrorist strikes on politicians and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - a global money-laundering watchdog on Monday said Pakistan has hardly taken any action against Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, along with other terror groups. The report, which went on to say that Pakistan was largely compliant on only nine of FATF's 40 recommendations, came a week before the agency decides whether to retain Pakistan in a "grey list" of countries with inadequate control over terror financing.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the centre scrapped the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and imposed a region-wide clampdown to prevent a backlash.

