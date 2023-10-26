Jaishankar takes a dig at China during SCO Summit: 'Respecting territorial integrity of each other a must'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaishankar in Bishkek during SCO Summit

SCO Summit: In an apparent dig at China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation. Currently, the SCO countries include India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Addressing the 22nd session of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the EAM said, "SCO should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation. In this context, the centrality of the interests of Central Asian states plays a key role."

Outlining the importance of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which many see as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, Jaishankar said, "The IMEC and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could become "prosperity enablers."

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which many see as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 summit in September. The International North-South Transport Corridor is a 7,200-km long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

