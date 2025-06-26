SCO Showdown: What drove India's tough talk and its history of resisting China-Pakistan moves Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism, Rajnath Singh says at SCO meet. His remarks delivered in the presence of both Chinese and Pakistani defence ministers mark the first such trilateral setting since the 2020 Galwan clash.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a firm stand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. He refused to sign a joint statement that would have diluted India's position on key issues, particularly terrorism and regional security and stability. Rajnath Singh's decision grabbed headlines, as it signals India's hardened stance on regional security. His remarks delivered in the presence of both Chinese and Pakistani defence ministers mark the first such trilateral setting since the 2020 Galwan clash. India's message remains firm that terror cannot be normalised.

Background

The SCO traces its roots to the Shanghai Five, a grouping formed in 1996 by China, Russia, and three Central Asian republics to foster border security trust. It formally became the SCO in 2001, expanding its scope to include counter-terrorism, economic cooperation, and political dialogue.

India and Pakistan joined in 2017, expanding the SCO's footprint but also introducing bilateral friction into a multilateral forum. Today, the tension resurfaced as India asserted its core concerns.

Why did India withhold its signature?

India objected to what it called weak references to terrorism in the draft. Rajnath Singh demanded that the 22 April Pahalgam attack be named explicitly. The attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), killed 26 civilians – one of the deadliest in recent years.

India viewed the omission as a calculated attempt to shield Pakistan. Refusing to sign, Rajnath Singh warned against "double standards" and asserted that peace and prosperity could not coexist with terrorism.

How did tensions with Pakistan influence the move?

India's stance is rooted in history. After the Pahalgam attack, it launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May – airstrikes on suspected terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India claimed the "epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe".

From Pulwama (2019) to Uri (2016), India has consistently called out Pakistan's alleged terror links. In Qingdao, Rajnath Singh reiterated, "There is no place for double standards in fighting terror."

What about China's role?

India also objected to draft language criticising unrest in Balochistan, viewing it as veiled support for Pakistan. Given China's backing, under SCO's Chinese chairmanship, India saw the declaration as biased.

A pattern of principled dissent

This isn't the first time India has stood its ground. In 2018, India was the only member to reject the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative, citing sovereignty concerns. It took similar stands at SCO summits in Bishkek (2019) and Astana (2024).

India's refusal to sign this year's statement fits that pattern: consensus cannot come at the cost of core national interests.

(Image Source : SORA AI)We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety, security: Rajnath Singh in SCO meet in China

What does it mean for regional diplomacy?

India's refusal to sign the declaration sends a signal: peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism. During a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun, both sides reportedly agreed to consider restoring army hotlines, part of confidence-building efforts.

How is India expanding its diplomatic posture?

More than a tactical refusal, this move aligns with a broader foreign policy goal. India is pursuing a broader policy of "alignment without entanglement" – engaging multilaterally without becoming a pawn in rival power agendas.

By declining to endorse terrorist-softened texts or infrastructure plans that challenge its sovereignty, India reasserts itself as a strategic actor—self-reliant, principled, and firm in defending its interests.

What's next for India and the SCO?

India is expected to ramp up pressure at global forums, including the UN sanctions committee, to blacklist groups like The Resistance Front. Though the SCO statement fell through, India may initiate bilateral channels or issue national statements to reiterate its concerns. Globally, it sends a message that India’s cooperation on global platforms is principled, not performative.