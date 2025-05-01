Scared Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb issues another hollow threat to India Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Scared Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said any act of aggression will be met with a powerful and resolute response.

Islamabad:

Gripped in the fear of an all-out attack from India after Pahalgam strike, senior Pakistan Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Thursday issued another hallow threat to India, stating that any attempt to cross the Pakistani border would be a ‘historic mistake’.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Aurangzeb said any act of aggression will be met with a powerful and resolute response.

“If India crosses the border of Pakistan, it will be a historic mistake. The entire Pakistan stands like a rock with its brave forces. India should not be under any misunderstanding, the kind of aggression will be met with a befitting reply. We are talking to the families affected by the Pahalgam incident and to get them justice, while the Indian government is doing politics on the blood of its own citizens,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir warned that any "military misadventure" by India will be met with a "swift, resolute, and notch-up response" as he visited a firing range to witness a high-intensity field training exercise conducted by the armed forces.

His remark comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad’s apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

"Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

"While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute,” he said while addressing troops at the Tilla Filed Firing Ranges (TFFR).

Gen Munir visited the TFFR to witness Exercise Hammer Strike - a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by Pakistan Army's Mangla Strike Corps, the news agency reported, citing a press release issued by the army's media wing.

The exercise was designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions, it said.

A diverse array of advanced capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques, were employed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios, it added.