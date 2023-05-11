Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan SC on Imran Khan arrest: 'If such arrests start happening, no one will trust courts'

Pakistan SC on Imran Khan arrest: 'If such arrests start happening, no one will trust courts'

'How can any individual be arrested from court premises?” the chief justice was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Islamabad Updated on: May 11, 2023 16:39 IST
Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from a courtroom
Image Source : PTI Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from a courtroom and arrested

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Army for its action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. It has also ordered the PTI chief to be presented before it in an hour. Paramilitary forces whisked away Khan on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The directive was issued by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, which heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The bench during the hearing expressed anger at the way 70-year-old Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he had come from Lahore for a case.

"What dignity remains of the court if 90 people entered its premises? How can any individual be arrested from court premises?” the chief justice was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

"In the past, action has been taken against lawyers for vandalism inside the court,” he observed. "If an individual has surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?" The top judge said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had committed "contempt of court".

Related Stories
Pakistan: Protests intensify after Imran Khan indicted in corruption case I PM appeals for peace

Pakistan: Protests intensify after Imran Khan indicted in corruption case I PM appeals for peace

Pakistan: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested

Pakistan: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested

'Similar things are happening in India': Mehbooba Mufti on Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest

'Similar things are happening in India': Mehbooba Mufti on Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest

"They should have taken permission from the court’s registrar before the arrest. Court staffers were also subjected to abuse,” he added. The bench directed NAB to produce Khan by 4:30 pm (local time) when the court would reconvene.

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News