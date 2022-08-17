Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
  4. Saudi woman, PhD student in UK university, sentenced 34-years in jail for following dissidents on Twitter

Saudi woman, PhD student in UK university, sentenced 34-years in jail for following dissidents on Twitter

The woman, who is a Ph.D. student at UK's Leeds University, was in Saudi Arabia during the holidays when she was arrested.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2022 19:53 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights

  • The woman, who is a PhD student in UK's Leeds University, was in Saudi Arabia during the holidays
  • Saudi govt accused the woman of causing public unrest and destabilise civil and national security
  • She was earlier sentenced to 3-year imprisonment but later increased to 34 years

A 34-year-old Saudi woman and a PhD student Salma al-Shehab have been sentenced to 34 years in prison for following and retweeting dissident (those opposing the government) accounts.

The woman, who is a PhD student in UK's Leeds University, was in Saudi Arabia during the holidays when she was arrested.

The Saudi government accused the woman of causing public unrest and destabilise civil and national security.

She was earlier sentenced to 3-year imprisonment but later increased to 34 years and a travel ban for the same amount of time. 

Salma according to her Twitter and Instagram profile is a dental hygienist, medical educator, PhD student at Leeds University ad lecturer in Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. 

She is married and have two sons Noah and Adam.

