Saudi destroys two ballistic missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels amid escalating tensions

The Saudi authorities on Tuesday said they destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen after explosions were heard over the Saudi capital Riyadh. They added that the air defences destroyed another three Houthi ballistic missiles fired towards the country's eastern region. Meanwhile, the Houthis accused government forces of killing two people in a strike at a gas station near the besieged Yemeni city of Taiz, where fighting has been intensifying between the two sides.

For weeks, the Houthis have largely encircled Taiz - the capital of Taiz province and Yemen's third-largest city - and cut off most supply routes from government-held areas, but government forces have fought back.

Explosions heard over Saudi Arabian capital after attack warnings issued

At least four explosions were heard over the Saudi capital, Riyadh, according to witnesses on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear whether the explosions were from the impacts of missiles and drones or from air defense systems destroying them in flight.

Saudi authorities stated that they had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The explosions were heard after Saudi Arabia issued attack warnings for the capital and other areas of the country including Abha City, Najran City and Khamis Mushait Governorate.

The alerts were later lifted without any immediate reports of damage. Authorities also added that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia's eastern region earlier Tuesday.

Houthi says rebel ballistic missile scored a direct hit

Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said on X that a rebel ballistic missile scored a direct hit on the headquarters of the Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh. The AP could not independently verify those claims.

Saudi Civil Defense authorities said on X that shrapnel from two intercepted ballistic missiles had fallen on the capital city of Riyadh, causing damage to a building, a construction site and a vehicle. The Houthis also said on social media that they had hit the Ras Tanoura refinery in the eastern region with a ballistic missile, but the claim could not be verified and Saudi Arabia issued no immediate comment.

With inputs from AP

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