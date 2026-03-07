Saudi defence minister Khalid bin Salman meets Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir amid rising Iran tensions

New Delhi:

The Middle East is witnessing rising tensions as the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate. The situation has become more serious after Iran reportedly launched drone and missile strikes targeting sites in Saudi Arabia. Some of these strikes are believed to have hit important locations, including energy facilities and other strategic installations inside the kingdom, raising concerns about regional stability.

Amid this, Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman held a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to discuss the unfolding security situation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the recent Iranian attacks and possible ways to respond under the framework of their Joint Strategic Defence Agreement. According to statements shared by the Saudi defence minister on social media platform X, the leaders agreed that such attacks threaten regional peace and stability.

“Met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir. We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them within the framework of our Joint Strategic Defense Agreement. We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation,” Salman posted on X.

The defence pact between Saudi and Pakistan

The meeting gains significance because of a defence agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September 2025. Under this Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, both nations committed to treating an attack on one country as an attack on both. The agreement, signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, strengthened the already close military relationship between the two nations.

Because of this agreement, any attack on Saudi territory could potentially involve Pakistan in the kingdom’s defence.

Why Pakistan’s role is to be watched closely?

Pakistan has historically maintained military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including the presence of Pakistani troops in the kingdom for training and defence support. With the new defence pact in place, experts believe Pakistan’s security role in Saudi Arabia could become even more significant. Speculation about Pakistan’s possible involvement increased after reports that Iranian drones and missiles struck locations inside Saudi Arabia. Even a limited attack on the kingdom could theoretically activate the defence agreement between the two countries.

Despite the defence commitments, Pakistan faces several internal challenges that make direct involvement in a Middle East conflict difficult. The country is currently dealing with economic difficulties, security concerns at home, and delicate diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

Entering a large-scale conflict could place additional pressure on Pakistan’s military resources and finances, making the situation particularly complex for Islamabad.

Pakistan has already signalled its concern over the situation. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reportedly conveyed a message to his Iranian counterpart warning against attacks on Saudi Arabia. Such actions, he suggested, could force Pakistan to reconsider its stance if its defence obligations are triggered.