Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years; desert turns white | Watch Saudi Arabia experienced an unusual spell of snowfall in its northern parts, including the Tuwaiq mountain range, leaving residents astonished. The region recorded snow for the first time in nearly three decades.

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia, a country known for searing heat and vast desert landscapes, witnessed an unusual weather event with rare snowfall in several parts of the country for the first time in nearly three decades, transforming desert landscapes into scenes more typical of a winter postcard. Snow was reported across several northern regions, stretching from the Tuwaiq mountain range to areas near Riyadh, leaving residents astonished and excited.

Videos and photographs of the unusual phenomenon quickly flooded social media.

Watch the video here

One widely shared clip on X showed camels standing amid snow-covered sand under dark, looming clouds, an image that starkly contrasted Saudi Arabia's usual arid terrain. Other videos captured residents skiing on gentle slopes, building snowmen, and celebrating the rare snowfall, turning the desert into an impromptu winter playground.

(Image Source : X/@GLOBEEYENEWS)Visuals from snow-covered Saudi Arabia.

Met Center forecasts a high chance of snow

Local TV channels have described the snowfall as historic, while many residents have expressed concerns over the cold conditions and icy roads. The National Meteorology Center (NCM) had earlier warned of a sharp drop in temperatures and urged the public to take safety precautions.

(Image Source : X/@GLOBEEYENEWS)Visuals from snow-covered Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the Trojena Highlands and parts of the Tabuk region also recorded unusually low temperatures. Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk witnessed heavy snowfall accompanied by dense fog and strong winds, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The NCM has forecast a high chance of further snowfall in the Qassim region and northern areas of Riyadh as an intense weather system continues to impact large parts of the country.

Also Read: Bangladesh unrest: Another youth leader shot in head days after Osman Hadi's killing

Also Read: JD Vance defends H-1B visa curbs, says jobs must go to Americans first