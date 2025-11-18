Saudi Arabia's crown prince to meet Donald Trump at White House: What to expect from high-stakes talks Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit the White House to meet Donald Trump, marking his first US trip since the 2018 Khashoggi incident.

New Delhi:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is expected to visit the White House on Tuesday for a high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump. This will be the crown prince’s first trip to the United States since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, an incident that sparked global outrage. Seven years later, both the US and Saudi Arabia appear ready to focus on future collaboration. During Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May, the kingdom pledged $600 billion in investments, a deal that Trump hopes to capitalize on.

Key focus: Defense and security

One of the top priorities for MBS is security guarantees amid regional instability. The US and Saudi Arabia have a long-standing understanding: favorable oil pricing for the kingdom in exchange for US security support. However, tensions resurfaced after Iran’s 2019 attacks on Saudi oil facilities and Israel’s recent strike on Doha, Qatar. Trump previously signed an executive order pledging US support to Qatar, raising expectations that Saudi Arabia may seek a similar defense assurance. While a full defense pact requiring Congressional approval may not be feasible, an executive order offering protection and strategic support is likely.

According to media reports, the US may provide assistance ranging from deploying missile defenses and naval units to supplying arms, without committing to direct offensive engagement.

Economic and technology deals on the agenda

MBS is also seeking US support for Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan, focusing on economic diversification, artificial intelligence, and civilian nuclear energy.

Artificial Intelligence: The kingdom aims to become a global AI leader, competing with the U.S. and China. Talks may include partnerships for data centers, advanced AI technology, and capacity building.

Civil Nuclear Program: Saudi Arabia is looking for nuclear cooperation without the U.S. restrictions that prevent uranium enrichment or spent fuel reprocessing. While a full agreement may not be reached, progress announcements are expected.

Rare Earth Minerals: With China dominating this sector, Saudi Arabia hopes to secure U.S. partnerships to develop its resources for high-tech industries.

Potential mega deals

Reports suggest discussions may cover large-scale arms sales, including Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets. However, experts cited by various media reports note that conditions imposed by the US, such as restrictions on movement and operational control, could limit Saudi interest. Maintenance costs and multi-billion-dollar price tags are also factors that may influence final decisions.

Business and investment forum

Following the White House meeting, a business forum isreportedly planned where Saudi ministers and corporate leaders, reportedly around 1,000 people in total, will meet US counterparts.