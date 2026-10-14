Saudi Arabia overturns Sri Lankan worker's death sentence over Facebook comment

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence imposed on a Sri Lankan migrant worker over a comment he made on Facebook, Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra said on Wednesday, October 14.

Anojan Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy against Islam and Prophet Muhammad over the social media comment. The court's decision to set aside the sentence has brought relief to Sivarasa, his family and people in Sri Lanka who had been following the case.

Sri Lankan government confirms verdict

Hemachandra confirmed the development in a Facebook post, describing it as a "major relief". He said Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court overturned the death sentence on Tuesday following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government.

The deputy foreign minister thanked the Saudi Arabian government, Sri Lanka's ambassador, officials of the Foreign Ministry, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and the legal teams from both countries for their efforts in the case.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake welcomes decision

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also welcomed the decision, saying his government would continue to provide all necessary support to Sivarasa and his family as the remaining legal proceedings conclude.

"This brings immense relief to Anojan, his family, and all Sri Lankans who have followed his case with deep concern. It reflects the value of patient diplomacy, respect for the legal processes of a friendly nation, and the tireless work of those who stood by a Sri Lankan citizen abroad," Dissanayake wrote in a post on X.

The president also thanked the Saudi Arabian government, diplomats, civil servants and legal teams from both countries for their dedicated efforts.

"My Government will continue to extend all necessary support to Anojan and his family as the remaining legal processes conclude. No Sri Lankan who leaves our shores in search of a livelihood should ever feel that they stand alone," he added.

How the Facebook comment led to Sivarasa's death sentence

According to the report, Sivarasa was initially sentenced by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court to five years in prison and fined three million Saudi riyals over a comment he made on Facebook during an argument. Although he reportedly deleted the comment soon afterwards and posted an apology video, a screenshot of the comment was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi officials. He was subsequently arrested in July. The case triggered concern across Sri Lanka and prompted diplomatic efforts to seek clemency for the migrant worker. His death sentence in September intensified those efforts, culminating in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn it.

However, the remaining legal processes are yet to conclude, and the Sri Lankan government has said it will continue to support Sivarasa and his family.

Previous Sri Lankan migrant worker case

The report also recalled the case of Rizana Nafeek, a Sri Lankan migrant worker who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia and later executed despite efforts to secure clemency, according to Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror. Sivarasa's case has highlighted the concerns faced by migrant workers who encounter legal difficulties while working abroad, as well as the role of diplomatic and legal intervention in supporting citizens overseas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read:

Air France bans Pakistani pilots from operating flights to Israel; will more airlines follow suit?