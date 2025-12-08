Saudi Arabia introduces Nusuk Card: Mandatory digital pass for Hajj pilgrims. Check details Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, mandatory at least once in a lifetime for all physically and financially capable Muslims. It takes place in the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Saudi Arabia has launched the Nusuk Umrah Card, a digital initiative aimed at making the annual Hajj pilgrimage smoother and more organized for both domestic and international pilgrims. Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, attracts millions of Muslims from around the world each year, and the numbers have been steadily increasing in recent years.

Why the Nusuk Umrah card?

According to Engineer Abdul Aziz Al-Mutahmi, Undersecretary for Digital Transformation at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the card is designed to simplify essential services for pilgrims. In an interview with Al-Ikhbariya channel, he stated, “This card will make many services extremely easy for pilgrims.”

The Nusuk Umrah Card is designed to assist pilgrims in multiple ways: it helps prevent illegal entry for unauthorized pilgrims, ensures smoother navigation through the pilgrimage, and provides quick access to transport services such as shuttles and buses. Additionally, it aids authorities in crowd management, facilitates refueling for transport vehicles, and provides pilgrims with easy access to information about accommodations and travel routes.

Enhanced safety and record-keeping

The card also serves as an identification tool, allowing the Saudi government to maintain accurate records of pilgrims’ personal information, addresses, and health details. This ensures that every pilgrim’s journey is safer and more organized, reducing inconveniences during Hajj. Domestic pilgrims can use the Nusuk Umrah Card digitally via mobile devices, while international pilgrims will receive a printed version upon arrival.

With this step, Saudi Arabia aims to modernize the Hajj experience and minimize difficulties for the millions of pilgrims who undertake the journey each year.

About Hajj

Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, mandatory at least once in a lifetime for all physically and financially capable Muslims. It takes place in the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and remains one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world.