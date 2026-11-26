The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed three missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards Saudi Arabia, including two ballistic missiles targeting the capital, Riyadh. The interceptions took place overnight on Wednesday, November 25, amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on Thursday that Saudi air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh. Loud explosions were reportedly heard in the city centre. Earlier, Al-Maliki had confirmed that the coalition intercepted a cruise missile launched towards the kingdom's western region. Neither statement mentioned any casualties or material damage from the latest interceptions.

Houthis claim attacks on Jeddah and Jazan ports

The latest missile interceptions came after Yemen's Houthi group claimed it had attacked the Saudi ports of Jeddah and Jazan on Wednesday. The group described the strikes as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah. In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed that the attacks had caused damage at both ports. Jeddah is located in western Saudi Arabia, while Jazan lies further south, close to the Yemeni border. Sarea did not specify the weapons used in the attacks. He warned that any further strikes on Hodeidah would trigger an "immediate and direct" response under what he described as a "port-for-port" policy.

He also threatened to continue operations inside Saudi Arabia until the airstrikes stopped and what the group described as a blockade on Houthi-controlled areas was lifted.

Saudi coalition intercepts drones, strikes targets in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting and destroying seven drones in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. According to Al-Maliki, four drones were intercepted in Ras Tanura in the Eastern Province, while another was brought down near Jeddah Islamic Port in western Saudi Arabia. The coalition did not report any civilian injuries in these incidents. In separate statements, Al-Maliki said coalition forces had targeted "operational capabilities" in Hodeidah and destroyed several targets in Yemen's northern provinces of Saada and Amran.

He also confirmed that a projectile launched by the Houthis had struck Jazan port, causing "minor damage". No civilian injuries were reported.

Airstrikes on Hodeidah leave 17 dead, Houthis claim

The exchange of attacks follows Saudi airstrikes on telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah on Monday. Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, citing the group's telecommunications department, reported that the strikes killed 17 people and injured 11 others. The latest developments point to an escalation in hostilities, with the Houthis claiming missile and drone attacks on Saudi infrastructure and the coalition reporting interceptions and strikes on targets inside Yemen.

Why are Saudi Arabia and Houthis engaged in conflict?

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthi group seized the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country's north. Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in 2015, leading a coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government. The conflict has since involved repeated clashes, airstrikes and cross-border attacks.

The latest exchange has added to tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with both sides issuing warnings as attacks on ports and other strategic infrastructure continue.

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