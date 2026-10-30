Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone near Mecca; Houthis deny targeting holy city

Saudi Arabia's military coalition on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the region surrounding Mecca, Islam's holiest city. The Houthis, however, denied carrying out any operation targeting the area, saying their military actions were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Malki announced the interception, identifying the drone as one launched by the Houthi group. The statement did not provide further details about the drone's intended target or whether any damage was reported following the interception. The incident comes amid escalating cross-border hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with both sides reporting military operations and attacks in recent days.

Houthis deny targeting Mecca

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree rejected the Saudi-led coalition's claim, saying the group had not conducted any operation targeting Saudi Arabia on Friday.

In a statement, Saree said the group's military operations were aimed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases. The Houthis have repeatedly denied targeting Mecca and Medina, Islam's two holiest cities, following previous Saudi accusations that they had launched drones towards the regions. Mecca is home to the Grand Mosque and attracts millions of Muslim pilgrims every year, particularly during the annual Hajj pilgrimage and throughout the year for Umrah.

Recent Houthi attacks raise tensions in Saudi Arabia

The latest drone interception follows a series of reported missile and drone attacks amid renewed hostilities. On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh. Explosions were heard across the Saudi capital, while authorities issued warnings about a potential aerial threat.

Saudi Civil Defence later said debris from intercepted missiles slightly injured a Saudi citizen and damaged a house and a vehicle. The Houthis, meanwhile, claimed responsibility for six attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, including oil facilities and airports. These claims have not been independently verified. On Friday, coalition spokesperson al-Malki also said Saudi air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched cruise missile targeting western Saudi Arabia.

Background: Saudi Arabia and Houthis conflict

The Saudi-led coalition has been involved in Yemen's conflict since March 2015, supporting the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Houthis. The group seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and has since controlled large parts of the country. Saudi Arabia has previously reported intercepting missiles and drones allegedly directed towards its territory, including areas around Mecca and Medina.

The latest developments underline the continuing tensions between the two sides, with competing claims over attacks and interceptions adding to concerns about a wider regional escalation.

(With inputs from AP)

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