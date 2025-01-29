Nine Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia, Consulate in touch with families

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Indian consulate said, "We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The mission said that the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has been providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. Some others have also been injured in the accident. Indian Consulate said, "We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries."

Reacting to the post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives. Jaishankar quoted the Consulate post and said, "Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation."